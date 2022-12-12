Police name man and woman killed in A7 crash
- Published
Police have named two people killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders last month.
Keith Holmes, 90, of Melrose, and Janette Tait, 79, of Selkirk died at the scene of the accident on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk.
The incident - which involved a Honda Jazz and a Ford Fiesta - happened on 26 November.
An 81-year-old man who was also injured in the crash remains in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Mr Holmes was the driver and sole occupant of the Honda Jazz.
Ms Tait was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The 90-year-old's family described him as a "loving husband, father and grandfather".
"He will be sorely missed by his family and the community he served in Galashiels for over 30 years as a pharmacist at Holmes The Chemist," they added.
Ms Tait's relatives said she would be "dearly missed".
"She was a loving wife and mother and was a wonderful grandmother to her three grandchildren," they said.
Sgt Iain McIntyre said inquiries were ongoing and anyone with information should contact police.