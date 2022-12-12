Former PE teacher Gordon Barkham jailed for abuse of boys
A former PE teacher from the Borders who sexually abused teenage boys has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
Gordon Barkham, 78, repeatedly offered one of his victims money to allow him to perform a sexual act on him.
He admitted the offence in 2014 and also indecently assaulting two other boys at cricket clubs.
At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Armstrong told Barkham that a custodial sentence was the only appropriate disposal.
The former teacher, of Melrose, admitted directing sexual communications to the teenager and repeatedly offering him money for sexual acts at a cricket club between February and May in 2014.
One of them was also subjected to sexual abuse by him at a secondary school.
Lord Armstrong told him: "The first of these charges concerns a grave breach of trust on your part.
"I have read victim impact statements from the other two victims which described the devastating effects your conduct has had and continues to have on their development, physical and emotional health and relationships.
"The lasting effects on them is incalculable."
He said the crimes were "disturbing and grave" and society found such conduct "abhorrent".
"It is the responsibility of the court to reflect that," he added.
'Abuse of authority'
Barkham began molesting one boy when he was aged 14 in 1976 and subjected the child to repeated abuse.
He went on to sexually abuse another boy who was aged 15 in 1990.
The court heard that Barkham was previously jailed for two years for sexual offences against young male school pupils in 1980 and was released after serving a year of the sentence.
Jennifer Bain KC, defending, told the court Barkham accepted his behaviour was an "abuse of his authority".
"He knows his behaviour was wrong and does not blame anyone else for his actions," she said.
"Mr Barkham knows his behaviour caused harm and regrets the distress he has caused."
Barkham was put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period of time as well as the prison sentence.