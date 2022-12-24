Driver dies after car crash on A75 near Dumfries
- Published
A 30-year-old man has died after his car crashed on the A75 near Dumfries.
The accident involving a silver Renault Megane happened a mile west of the roundabout at Lochfoot and was reported at about 23:00 on Friday.
The driver, who has not be named by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved and no-one else was injured.
The road was closed overnight to allow for an investigation. It has since reopened.
Sgt Kenny Malaney said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to it leaving the road to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage."