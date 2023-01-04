Two seriously hurt in car crash on A68 in the Borders
- Published
Two people have been seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on the A68 in the Scottish Borders.
Police said they were called out to the scene near Soutra - close to the junction for Gilston - at about 04:30.
A 49-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the accident involving a white Ford Focus.
Police said they were both in a serious but stable condition and have appealed for witnesses.
The road was shut between Soutra and Oxton for several hours for accident investigations and reopened at about 11:15.
Sgt Iain McIntyre said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who either saw what happened or saw the white Ford Focus prior to the crash.
"Likewise, anyone with dashcam footage of the A68 around 04:30 on Wednesday, please review it and bring anything relevant to our attention."