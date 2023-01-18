Review to examine Stranraer maternity service provision
- Published
An independent review is set to begin into the provision of maternity services in south west Scotland.
Expectant mothers have faced a lengthy trip to Dumfries since a birthing centre in Stranraer stopped carrying out deliveries five years ago.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has blamed it on staff recruitment issues.
Two independent health experts have now been appointed to oversee a review and look at developing a model for services in the future.
The issue dates back to early 2018 when staff sickness was blamed for the problems at the Galloway Community Hospital.
It meant women could no longer give birth in Stranraer and would have to travel to Dumfries Infirmary instead - about 70 miles away.
Concerns have been raised regularly about the move. One new mum said she had travelled about 7,500 miles to get maternity care.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said two independent chairs had been put in place to oversee a review of the situation.
They are NHS Ayrshire and Arran's medical director Dr Crawford McGuffie and its executive nurse director Jennifer Wilson.
They will be supported by midwifery expert Angela Cunningham.
Ms Wilson said she was delighted that community engagement work could now start.
"I am conscious that this is an aspect of health and social care services where there is a very large amount of interest, and where a significant number of people are very keen to contribute their perspectives," she said.
Dr McGuffie said they would be going out to communities across Wigtownshire to discuss the "challenges and limitations".
"In our roles as independent chairs, we are committed to be very present during engagement activity, attending these events, and we are looking forward to meeting everybody as these conversations take place," he said.
The first engagement events are at Stranraer Library on 3 March and McMillan Hall in Newton Stewart on 14 March from 10:30 to 15:00.
An online survey is also available and an online event will also be held on 22 March with anyone wishing to take part asked to email dg.maternityservices-comms@nhs.scot.