Drax hydro strike threat to business energy supplies
Strike action by hydro plant workers could hit energy supplies to Scottish businesses, a union has warned.
Unite members at three Drax sites around the country are being balloted in a dispute over pay.
If strike action goes ahead it would affect the Stonebyres (Lanark), Cruachan (Loch Awe) and Glenlee (Castle Douglas) power stations.
The company said it had made a "fair and competitive" offer which was well above the national average.
The ballot will be held over three weeks in February with industrial action possible the following month.
Drax Hydro mainly supplies businesses and only supplies domestic consumers in the event there is a shortage in the system.
The ballot will be open from 1 to 22 February and follows the rejection of a pay offer of 8% which the union said was "significantly below" the current rate of inflation.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "Energy workers' pay is lagging well behind the eye-watering profits being made across the sector.
"Drax's parent group is awash with tens of millions in profit.
"Yet, Drax Hydro workers have been offered what amounts to a significant real terms wage cut, this is totally unacceptable."
If the ballot is successful then strike action could take place in early March.
Elaine Dougall, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said: "The pay offer on the table by Drax Hydro doesn't come close to meeting the fair and reasonable demands of our members.
"The Drax Group like all energy companies is benefiting from price hikes across the board.
"If there is no improved wage offer then our members are set to take strike action in the coming weeks."
She said that could have an impact across the country.
'Precarious position'
"This could directly hit energy supplies to Scottish businesses," she said.
"Drax Hydro must explain why they are prepared to jeopardise the precarious position of many Scottish businesses rather than working to resolve this dispute."
The company said its offer of 8% over 15 months with three months backdated was effectively worth 10%.
It said it would continue to work with the unions to try to find a solution which avoided industrial action.
"We have plans in place to ensure that there will be no impact on electricity supplies should the action go ahead in Scotland," it added.