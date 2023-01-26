Police investigate unexplained Kippford deaths
An investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were found dead in a south of Scotland village.
Police were called out to an address on Merse Way in Kippford in Dumfries and Gallloway on Wednesday at about 16:20.
A short statement confirmed that a man and a woman had been found dead at the scene.
It added that the deaths were currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
Police remained at the scene on Thursday as their investigations continued.