Man in court charged with abducting 11-year-old girl
- Published
A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with abduction in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl in Galashiels in the Borders.
Andrew Miller made no plea when he appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court.
Mr Miller - also known locally as Amy George - was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.
He was taken into the court covered by a blanket and remanded in custody to appear again within eight days.
Police arrested Mr Miller on Tuesday then charged him in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The search for the girl, who was found on Monday evening, involved specialist divers, a police helicopter and mountain rescue teams.