Cash injection to restore Selkirk Gypsy traveller park for tourists
A Borders caravan park which was used as a Gypsy traveller site during the Covid pandemic is to receive a £150,000 makeover.
Scottish Borders Council faced a backlash after designating the park in Selkirk as its official traveller base.
The site was left unsightly when the travellers left last summer with smashed toilets and broken power boxes.
Local councillor Caroline Cochrane said: "We are desperate to get the park open again."
Victoria Park was established as a temporary Gypsy traveller site in April 2020, to meet Scottish government requirements during the Covid pandemic.
Although the park was handed back for community use last summer, the local authority had to obtain an eviction order to move the families on.
But the once-popular holiday park, which is adjacent to the town's leisure centre, was deemed unfit for purpose, mainly due to vandalism.
'Big tidy-up'
Ms Cochrane said: "I feel so emotional as this has been such a bone of contention since the start of the pandemic.
"The whole place needs one big tidy-up.
"Hopefully this investment is just the start, and we can make Victoria Park one of the best holiday parks in the Borders once again.
"We have great facilities on the doorstep, there are terrific trails leading from the park, and it's perfectly located for people exploring the rest of the Borders."
The initial £150,000 from Scottish Borders Council will allow for the park's toilet and showers to be refurbished and new electricity hook-ups to be installed.
A new electronic gate is to be put in place with picnic tables added around the grounds and a barbecue area being created.
Once the work is completed, it is hoped that the park will gain VisitScotland's two-star rating and be able to welcome tourists once more.
A voluntary community group, The Victoria Park Action Group, is already looking for other funding avenues to further improve the facilities.
Ms Cochrane added: "We hope the park will be open this spring to start welcoming tourists once again.
"Tourism is vital for the local economy and for the past three years we've been without a park for them to stay in."