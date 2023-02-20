Woman, 37, in court over death of man in Galashiels

Police outside house in Galashiels
Brian Kowbel was injured at a property in Chris Paterson Place, Galashiels

A 37-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of killing a man after an incident at a house in the Scottish Borders.

Simone Ramage was also charged with possession of an air weapon without a proper certificate.

Brian Kowbel died at Borders General Hospital after he was injured at a property in Chris Paterson Place, Galashiels, on Friday evening.

Ramage made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

She was released on bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.