Dumfries and Galloway Council's ruling group proposes 6.5% tax rise
A council tax rise of 6.5% is being proposed by the ruling SNP-Independent coalition in Dumfries and Galloway.
It would see the annual charge for a band D property in the region rise by about £80.
The Labour group - which recently left the rainbow alliance which was running the could - has put forward alternative plans for a 5% increase.
Conservative councillors have suggested a 6% rise. The budget will be decided at a meeting on 28 February.
The ruling coalition on the local authority was reshuffled earlier this month with Labour leaving the leadership due to "clear political and policy differences".
It said it would still work with other parties on common policy issues.
Three separate budget proposals have been tabled for discussion when the full council meets on Tuesday.
The SNP-Independent leadership is proposing a 6.5% increase in tax rates for 2023/24, which is the highest level being suggested.
The Conservative group has recommended a 6% rise while Labour has suggested 5%.
No political group has enough seats on the 43-member authority for outright control on its own.
The Conservatives have most councillors with 17, followed by the SNP's 11, eight for Labour, five independents, one Lib Dem and one non-aligned.
It means that significant negotiation will be required in order to get any of the budget proposals passed.