Witness plea after man injured in quad bike crash
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses to a quad bike crash which left a man in hospital with serious injuries in the Scottish Borders.
The accident happened at about 14:30 on 1 March near Abbey St Bathans.
Emergency services were called to an unclassified road, near the Edin's Hall Broch car park, which links the A6112 to the village.
A 34-year-old man - a passenger on the Yamaha Grizzly 550 - was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.