Hawick cabling company Emtelle plans Abu Dhabi factory
- Published
A cabling company based in the Borders has unveiled plans for a £42m factory in Abu Dhabi.
Emtelle, which has its headquarters in Hawick, employs hundreds of staff around the world.
It described the creation of the facility as a "huge statement of intent" as it expanded its operations.
It said it would help it increase manufacturing capacity and boost its presence in key markets like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.
Emtelle said the new plant would be one of the world biggest factories for the manufacture of fibre optic ducting and "pre-connectorised solutions".
It follows an agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - the KEZAD Group.
Emtelle Group chief executive Tony Rodgers said: "This agreement marks a transformative day for Emtelle, the Middle East and Asia Pacific and the world.
"It is a huge statement of intent by Emtelle as we will have the manufacturing space needed to ramp up our capacity.
"In turn, this will significantly shorten supply chains and guarantee both existing and new customers security of supply."
KEZAD Group chief executive Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed said: "The UAE has always been at the forefront of technological advancement in the region.
"Emtelle's establishment of their central global hub in Abu Dhabi speaks volumes of KEZAD's ability to connect businesses to the world.
"We are proud to be at the beginning of an era where digital connectivity of the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region will be made in KEZAD."
The proposals follow major expansion plans revealed last year in the United States.
Emtelle currently employs 250 staff in the Borders out of a total of 750 workers worldwide.