One in hospital after Melrose bypass crash
One person has been taken to hospital following an accident on the Melrose bypass in the Scottish Borders.
Emergency services were called out to the scene close to the Borders General Hospital at about 22:00 on Sunday.
The road remained shut 12 hours later and drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes.
Police Scotland confirmed that one person had been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment but no details of their injuries have been released.