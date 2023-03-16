Could traffic wardens make a return to Dumfries and Galloway?
It is nearly a decade since the last traffic wardens were taken off the streets of Dumfries and Galloway.
They were removed after a review following the creation of Police Scotland in April 2013.
Since then, the majority of Scottish councils have introduced decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE) which allows wardens to issue penalties to those who breach parking regulations.
A feasibility study is looking at the possibility for Dumfries and Galloway - but would the move be welcomed in the area?
'It kept traffic flowing'
On the main street in Castle Douglas, opinion is mixed.
Katrina Patterson who runs the Picnic Deli said parking could be "quite challenging" but on-street parking was crucial to the business.
"I think as a business there is a big requirement for people still to be able to park on the street because it is a rural area and everybody has to drive to get into Castle Douglas," she said.
"They need to park somewhere - if they can't park conveniently, they just go to the supermarkets and avoid coming to the shops.
"We used to have a great traffic warden who gave people who were parking too long a good opportunity to get moving and it definitely kept the traffic flowing."
'Let's not cause more stress'
Lindsay Earl, from the town, said she would like to see more disabled parking spaces - but not the return of wardens.
"For me, personally, it works as it is so let's not cause more stress in people's lives," she said.
"It's fine, we have got a big car park at the top there.
"It can be difficult to find parking on the street but then maybe we should be walking more anyway."
'It gets so crowded'
Parking has, however, caused problems for Jackie and Stewart Lock who live in Carsphairn - about 24 miles away - when they visit Castle Douglas.
"My mum was disabled and I used to come in with a wheelchair with her so trying to park was a nightmare. You can't park along here because you can never get in so I stopped bringing her," said Mrs Lock.
"[My husband's] got a bad hip and I've got a bad knee so we really want to be able try to park out the front here but it is really hard to do that because it gets so crowded.
"It does need more management. People just park where they want and there is no ticketing - I think there should be more."
'I always find a space'
That is not a view shared by Hamish McLellan, of Rockcliffe, who has a sheep farm.
"Generally I have no issue - I always manage to find a parking space," he said.
"I don't think it needs any more management than it has, I don't see any issues, I have never had a problem.
"Maybe I am lucky, I don't mind walking 100 yards to a shop."
He said more management would be a "huge mistake" and just cause "grief, rage and expense".
'It's difficult to get in'
Irene Campbell, however, said things had got worse since the removal of traffic wardens.
"The left hand side of the street used to be disabled but now everybody parks there, so it is difficult to get in now," she said.
"There is no restriction for anybody.
"That's when the difficulties started - when there are no wardens or policemen."
'Regulations are not upheld'
In the larger town of Dumfries, Anne Lindsay, who chairs Loreburn Community Council, says it is a parking free for all.
"The parking regulations are not upheld so residents and visitors think they can park anywhere because there is nothing that stops them from parking anywhere," she said.
"Parking violations are not dealt with either by the police or anyone else.
"Parking wardens not only policed parking and gave out tickets but they also advised people about where they could park safely and legally".
A council statement said it had recently appointed an external specialist to look at a new regional parking strategy and DPE feasibility study.
It added that it would use existing legislation to take "appropriate measures" to manage parking, encourage a turnover of spaces and encourage "safe, accessible and convenient" parking.
Ch Supt Carol McGuire said she understood parking was an "issue of concern" and police would respond to any incidents where someone was causing a danger or obstruction.
"Considering all our other demands, there is, however, no capacity to provide dedicated parking patrols," she admitted.
"I am sure you would agree that targeting violence, damage to property, anti-social behaviour and criminals who prey upon the most vulnerable people in our communities should remain the priority for local officers to keep people safe.
"Nevertheless, I would like to assure the public that police officers will carry out parking enforcement in problematic areas when there are no other higher priority issues or incidents to deal with."
She said police would work with the council to look at other options and urged people to park responsibly.