Scout leader shortage hits Scottish Borders packs
A shortage of adult volunteers is preventing more than 160 youngsters from becoming scouts in the Scottish Borders.
The 12 local packs have been unable to meet demand during a recent resurgence in the youth movement.
Local organisers are now appealing for fresh faces to help reduce the waiting lists.
Borders district commissioner Andrew Beaumont said: "There are lots of young people looking to join us."
The Scouts were founded in 1907 by army officer Robert Baden-Powell and within three years they had attracted more than 100,000 members.
Changes to age limits and gender restrictions have seen numbers continue to grow, with 46 million scouts registered at the last worldwide census taken in 2019.
But the movement is heavily reliant on adult volunteers.
Although there are about 220 voluntary leaders, committee members and administrators in the Borders, more are needed if the packs want to expand beyond the current membership of 850 young people.
Mr Beaumont explained: "The pandemic knocked us back, but we're growing again with numbers increasing year on year.
"There are currently lots of young people eager to join us, but we need leaders if that is to happen.
"One hundred and sixty on the waiting list sounds like an awful lot, but to give all of these young people a place would only require 28 new adult volunteers.
"Scouting is an amazing thing for young people as it gives them a chance to make new friends and learn new skills outside the usual settings of school or sporting activities."
Through the various sections - from squirrels to explorers - the movement caters for young people between the ages of four and 18.
Several of the Borders packs already offer a pathway through all of the age groups, but others are struggling to attract enough leaders.
And attempts are currently being made to bring the Duns pack back after it folded during the pandemic.
Mr Beaumont hopes an appeal will help.
He added: "I would urge anyone to give it a go.
"We're not looking for any previous skills - all training is provided."
Trisha Barker became a leader after her son joined the Lauderdale pack's youngest group.
With her eldest son already a scout, and her husband a cubs leader, she volunteered when the squirrel section was being set up last year.
She said: "Seeing the children get excited about their badges brings a lot of joy.
"The squirrels here in Lauder have been going a year now and it's been a great success - we already have a growing waiting list.
"To anyone thinking about volunteering, I would say go for it."