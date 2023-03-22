Scottish Borders Council shuts toilets to make savings
A council is to permanently close more than a third of its public toilets in a bid to make property savings.
The local authority in the Borders has confirmed that 14 of the 41 sites it ran pre-Covid will not reopen.
They will be demolished, sold, leased or become the subject of community asset transfers.
The council said it was committed to finding a "sustainable solution" for the long term provision of public toilets across the region.
Scottish Borders Council shut all its toilets in 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic.
It has reopened 27 but has now confirmed the remainder shall not be brought back into use.
It said it was committed to operating one facility for each "major settlement" in the region.
John Greenwell, executive member for roads development and maintenance, said: "These proposals will not only maintain this vital service but also allow us to significantly improve the 27 facilities we currently operate through investment and refurbishments.
"There is also a renewed commitment from the council to work co-operatively with local communities across the Borders to identify and progress community-led toilet facilities and comfort schemes."