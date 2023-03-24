Pharmaceutical firm proposes Newbie plant closure
A pharmaceutical firm has announced plans to shut its plant at Newbie near Annan in southern Scotland.
Macfarlan Smith - a subsidiary of American company Veranova - said it followed a review of its manufacturing capacity.
It is understood that about 70 jobs are at risk as a result of the move.
Veranova chief executive Niek Stapel said: "Every effort has been made to avoid proposing the closure of the plant."
He added: "This was a difficult decision to make which in no way reflects the performance or commitment of our colleagues at Annan."
The company said the proposed closure was subject to statutory consultation requirements under UK law.
MacFarlan Smith took over the south of Scotland site in 2014 after it had been run by a range of companies.
It was originally commissioned by Glaxo in 1980.
Dumfriesshire MP David Mundell and constituency MSP Oliver Mundell have written a joint letter to South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) to discuss what options are available to try to avoid or reduce the job losses.
"History shows that the pharmaceutical industry adjusts and contracts as has been shown at this factory over several decades," said Oliver Mundell.
"A great deal of private and public investment has been made on this site over a long period and it is important every effort is made to try to restore employment there for the longer term."
David Mundell said: "We will be seeking clarity from the company about what has led to this decision and will, of course, contact any agencies that may be able to assist in any way."
