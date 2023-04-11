Girl, 6, suffers facial injuries in Dumfries dog attack
A young girl suffered facial injuries and had to undergo hospital treatment after she was bitten by a dog in Dumfries.
The six-year-old was in Holm Park in Troqueer when the attack happened about 17:15 last Thursday.
Police are appealing for help to trace the dog and its owner.
The small "terrier type" dog has been described as "ginger or brown" in colour and may have been wearing a red collar at the time of the attack.
It is understood the dog was unsupervised at the time.
Anyone who saw the incident or has information about the dog should contact Police Scotland.
