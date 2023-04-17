Union Chain Bridge linking Scotland and England reopens
- Published
A historic bridge linking Scotland and England over the River Tweed has reopened after a £10.5m overhaul.
The complex project saw most of the 200-year-old Union Chain Bridge removed and restored, then put back in place.
The work fell behind schedule due to a "range of challenges" but has now been completed.
The bridge - which first opened in 1820 - crosses the river from Fishwick in the Scottish Borders to Horncliffe in Northumberland.
The reopening completes a long journey for the historic structure and brings to an end a 10-mile detour for local traffic.
A campaign was launched in 2012 to restore the bridge due to concerns over its condition.
It had been shut for almost a year in 2007 due to structural problems.
By 2017, it was hoped that it would cost £5.6m to upgrade the bridge in time to reopen in 2020.
However, the price steadily increased to more than £10m and it slipped behind the original timetable.
Work began once a full funding package was in place in October 2020 in the hope that it would take about 15 months to complete.
The bridge's story
The Union Chain Bridge was built by retired naval captain Samuel Brown and completed in 1820.
It cost about £7,700 to construct and replaced a "perilous ford" slightly downstream.
Although work on Thomas Telford's Menai Bridge had started earlier, the Union Bridge was completed first - making it the longest iron suspension bridge in the world when it opened.
Hundreds of spectators, including civil engineers Robert Stevenson and John Rennie, turned out to see it open on 26 July.
Until the 1970s it existed with little maintenance, but the entire deck was replaced in 1974.
The bridge did not recieve any major attention until structural issues started to emerge in recent years, leading to the £10.5m overhaul.
Covid and the complexity of the project meant that it has taken about a year longer than was first intended.
Its completion means that pedestrians, cyclists and cars can once again cross from one country into another.
As well as securing the long-term future of the bridge, it is hoped that the structure can become an important visitor attraction.
Councils on both sides of the border and the National Lottery Heritage Fund helped fund the restoration.
Joe Di Mauro - engineering director of the Spencer Group, which worked on the scheme - said it had been a special project.
"It is a real honour to have been able to work on a 200-year-old suspension bridge like this," he said.
"It is not every day you get the chance to use your engineering judgement to come up with methodologies and sequences to be able to take down, refurbish and rebuild something like this.
"There are not many of these structures around in the world so having the opportunity to work on this is a privilege."
Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson described it as a "fabulous moment" for everyone involved in a "hugely technical project".
"This bridge stands as a testament to partnership working and shows what can be achieved when everyone is pulling in the same direction," he said.
"It's a glorious structure and I'm sure will be a huge draw to tourists as well as providing a much-needed day-to-day connection for local communities on both sides of the border."
John Greenwell, of Scottish Borders Council, said "years of hard work" had gone into making the restoration possible.
"It's a symbolic link between England and Scotland which has now been protected for many generations to come and I am sure all those involved will feel an incredible sense of pride that this day has come," he added.
Robbie Hunter from Friends of the Union Chain Bridge said it was extremely grateful to everyone who had played a part in the project.
"The restoration legacy will last for many years and it has been a fascinating privilege to be part of it," he added.