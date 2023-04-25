Borders Book Festival reveals 20th edition line-up
The director of the Borders Books Festival has said he could never in his "wildest dreams" have imagined reaching its 20th edition.
Alistair Moffat said it had continued to get "bigger and better" since he organised the first one in 2004.
Major figures from the worlds of literature, sport, politics and more will be in Melrose from 15 to 18 June.
It will also see the £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction awarded.
Mr Moffat said: "We could not be more excited about our programme this year, which brings some of the best-known and most respected thinkers, writers, leaders, commentators and personalities from around the UK - and beyond - to our beautiful Harmony Garden at the height of the Scottish summer."
He said the festival's longevity was testament to the "phenomenal array" of writing talent on offer in Scotland and beyond, the book festival team and its supporters and audiences.
Among those involved this year are Gordon Brown, Pat Nevin, Val McDermid and Shaparak Khorsandi.
A special event will see the winner of the Walter Scott Prize announced from a shortlist of seven books.
They are These Days by Lucy Caldwell, The Geometer Lobachevsky by Adrian Duncan, Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris, The Chosen by Elizabeth Lowry, The Sun Walks Down by Fiona McFarlane, Ancestry by Simon Mawer and I Am Not Your Eve by Devika Ponnambalam.
Paul Bush, VisitScotland's director of events, said it was delighted to be supporting the 20th edition.
"To celebrate this landmark anniversary, the festival brings together an exceptional line-up of renowned writers and thinkers to share their stories with locals and visitors alike, all against the picture-perfect backdrop of Melrose's Harmony Gardens," he said.
"Scotland is the perfect stage for events and cultural gems like the Borders Book Festival showcase the vibrancy and quality of our country's enviable events portfolio."
Creative Scotland's literature officer Viccy Adams added: "Two decades of celebrating Scottish writers and bringing literary delights to Scottish readers in the Borders is a wonderful achievement.
"This year's programme is another classic, set to bring together audiences, entertain the whole family, encourage conversation, and do what the Borders Book Festival does so well - a fantastic, fun-packed day out in beautiful surroundings, with brilliant writers."