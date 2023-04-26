Aldi seeks to lift delivery time limits on Castle Douglas store
A budget supermarket giant has applied to have delivery time limits lifted on a new store in southern Scotland.
The Aldi in Castle Douglas was at the centre of a planning battle over the need for such a facility in the area.
Councillors eventually decided in favour of letting the plans proceed - despite official advice that it could affect the town centre.
Delivery times were limited to between 07:00 and 23:00 but Aldi wants to have that restriction lifted.
Dumfries and Galloway Council was advised to reject the Oakwell Road plans to protect the "vitality and vibrancy" of the town.
However, some residents argued it was needed to give them greater choice - especially during a cost of living crisis.
The local authority eventually came down in favour of the scheme but with a string of conditions which included limiting delivery times.
Aldi has now applied to have that lifted to allow it to take in fresh supplies 24 hours a day.
The company said that it had carried out significant work to ensure its procedures were as "quiet and efficient" as possible.
It argued that there was no sound planning reason for imposing the limits and that they caused "significant challenges" for the business.
It has submitted a report to the council which concludes there would be no adverse noise impact on residential properties in the area.
Aldi hopes to open the new store by the middle of next year.