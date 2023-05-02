In pictures: TweedLove cycling festival

Thousands of cycling fans were in the Borders over the weekend

Thousands of cycling fans and competitors were in the Borders at the weekend for the TweedLove Bike Festival.

It took place earlier than usual and hopes to be a warm-up for a "showcase year" for the sport in Scotland.

Three major races were held across the weekend in the Tweed Valley with a host of other entertainment on offer.

Director Neil Dalgleish said he "couldn't be more proud" of the people who had made it all happen.

A number of major races were held as part of the festival
Big crowds turned out in the Tweed Valley for the event
The festival aims to offer something for riders of all ages and abilities
The festival helped to kick off a big year for cycling in Scotland ahead of the UCI World Championships
Organisers said they were extremely proud of everyone who had helped make the event happen
The Borders enjoys an outstanding reputation for its trails
The festival was held earlier than its usual date this year
Competitors took part in a range of events over the weekend

