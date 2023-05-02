In pictures: TweedLove cycling festival
Thousands of cycling fans and competitors were in the Borders at the weekend for the TweedLove Bike Festival.
It took place earlier than usual and hopes to be a warm-up for a "showcase year" for the sport in Scotland.
Three major races were held across the weekend in the Tweed Valley with a host of other entertainment on offer.
Director Neil Dalgleish said he "couldn't be more proud" of the people who had made it all happen.
