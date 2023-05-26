In pictures: Spring Fling artists throw doors open

A wide range of artists and makers take part in the Spring Fling festival

One hundred studios across Dumfries and Galloway are throwing open their doors as part of the Spring Fling festival.

It runs from Saturday until Monday and showcases artists and makers from across the region.

It is the 21st edition of the festival and organisers said it was the "biggest ever".

They described it as a "great opportunity to explore one of Scotland's most beautiful regions".

A giant fork is among the sights which will greet visitors to this year's Spring Fling
Organisers said the event - the 21st edition - will be the biggest ever
Visitors are encouraged to travel across the region on different routes during the festival
Spring Fling is being held across three days this year
As well as visiting studios, the event is seen as an opportunity to tour the region
Dumfries and Galloway is home to a wide range of makers and artists
A total of 100 studios are taking part this year
The Spring Fling event runs from 27 to 29 May

