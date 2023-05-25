Nith inshore lifeboat faces 'critical funding shortage'
An independent lifeboat charity has warned it is facing a "critical funding shortage" which could jeopardise its life-saving operations.
Nith Inshore Rescue (NIR) covers the River Nith into the Solway Firth from its base at Glencaple.
However, it said it depended on donations which had seen a 40% drop in recent years as costs rose.
It hopes to find 600 core supporters to commit to donating an average of £5-a-month to keep the service going.
NIR has been operating in the area for 40 years and is one of six independent lifeboats in Scotland - three of them in the south of the country.
As an independent and volunteer-run lifeboat, it said it faced challenges in raising funds.
Treasurer Gwilym Gibbons said the charity was grateful to those who already made donations but it needed more to meet annual running costs of about £35,000 a year.
He said if people would sign up via its website to make small monthly donations that could help to cover the likes of insurance, a pager system, electricity, gas and other supplies.
Laurie Irving, who chairs NIR, said: "We are facing a critical funding shortage that could jeopardise our life-saving operations.
"We urgently appeal to our community to join hands with us, show their support, and help us continue our vital work.
"Every donation matters and has the power to save lives at sea and in our inland waters."