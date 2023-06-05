Borders General Hospital under extreme pressure after busy weekend
Borders General Hospital is facing "extreme pressures" after a busy weekend, a health board has warned.
NHS Borders said the site near Melrose was at full capacity and its emergency department was "exceptionally busy".
It urged any members of the public who might need medical attention to ensure they sought the "right care from the right place".
They should call NHS 24 before going to the emergency department unless it is a life-threatening emergency.
"You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered or for a member of the team to call you back, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home," it said in a statement.
"If you do need to be seen you may be given an appointment time to minimise the time you need to spend in the department.
"This also reduces pressure on our team."
NHS Borders urged people to be understanding of the situation when contacting them.
"Please remember that our staff are working as hard as they can and you will be seen according to clinical priority," it said.
"Please be patient and polite.
"If you think that your condition is immediately life-threatening, you should call 999.
"If you are unwell, please play your part and help protect yourself and others by staying at home and not visiting relatives who are in hospital."