In pictures: Revellers soak up Eden Festival sun
- Published
Thousands of music fans headed to the Raehills Estate near Beattock at the weekend for the Eden Festival.
More than 200 acts performed across the site's 10 stages over four days which enjoyed long spells of sunshine.
Among the bands involved in this year's event were 1970s disco legends Sister Sledge.
Fans from across Dumfries and Galloway and much further afield came to the south of Scotland site to soak up the atmosphere.
All images are copyrighted.