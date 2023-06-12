In pictures: Revellers soak up Eden Festival sun

Bendy Belle
Bendy Belle, from Glasgow, said she enjoyed the festival atmosphere which was "really chill and friendly"

Thousands of music fans headed to the Raehills Estate near Beattock at the weekend for the Eden Festival.

More than 200 acts performed across the site's 10 stages over four days which enjoyed long spells of sunshine.

Among the bands involved in this year's event were 1970s disco legends Sister Sledge.

Fans from across Dumfries and Galloway and much further afield came to the south of Scotland site to soak up the atmosphere.

The Laurettes said the fans at the Eden Festival had been "right up for it from the word go"
Ralph Bolton from Winchester, Fraser Sharp from Glasgow and Roland Bolton from Sheffield were at the festival. Fraser, who was performing on Sunday, said the event was "intimate and relaxed"
Sandy Stirton of The Mad Ferret Band said they had been at Eden a number of times before and he was "absolutely loving it"
Jane and Ian Drake had come from Leeds for the event and said the passion at festivals north of the border was "amazing"
The festival enjoyed good crowds across all of its stages
The site near Beattock was bathed in sunshine for most of its four days
More than 200 acts performed at the festival this year

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics