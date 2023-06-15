Paul Armstrong from Newcastle killed in motorbike crash
- Published
A man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on a rural road in southern Scotland has been named by police.
Paul Armstrong, 41, from Newcastle, died in the accident on the B723 near to Boreland at about 14:30 on Sunday.
He was travelling with a group of other bikers when the single-vehicle crash happened.
Mr Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was shut several hours to allow for accident investigators to carry out their work.
Police said investigations into the crash were ongoing and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.