Loch Ken: Emergency services search loch for missing man
Emergency services are continuing a search of a loch in Dumfries and Galloway following reports of a man getting into trouble in the water.
Police were alerted to the incident at Loch Ken at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Nith Inshore Rescue and the coastguard joined police officers at the site next to Loch Ken Holiday Park, near Castle Douglas.
Police Scotland said a search was carried out with no result.
"Further searches will take place over the coming days," they added.