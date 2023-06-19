In pictures: Huge crowds for Selkirk Common Riding
- Published
Huge crowds gathered in Selkirk at the weekend for its annual common riding celebrations.
Royal Burgh standard bearer Thomas Bell led the celebrations which see people on horseback ride the town's boundaries or "marches".
Selkirk Common Riding commemorates the events of 1513 when 80 men from the town left to fight for King James IV and just one returned.
The standard bearer represents Fletcher, the only Selkirk man, or "Souter", to return alive from the Battle of Flodden.
