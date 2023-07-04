Neighbours rally to fight Borders village eviction notices
- Published
Housing associations in the Borders have been accused of "ripping the heart" out of a rural village.
Eviction notices have been served on Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) tenants in Westruther to allow for their homes to be pulled down.
An unfinished neighbouring development by Eildon Housing Association (EHA) also looks set for demolition.
Tenant Grace Donaldson said: "If I'm evicted I will lose my job. I will lose everything."
Westruther, with a population of about 600, sits on the lower slopes of the Lammermuir Hills between the towns of Lauder and Gordon.
Prior to the Covid pandemic, tenants on Edgar Road were looking forward to a planned programme of upgrades to their properties.
Planning permission had also just been granted to EHA for 10 family homes to be built on land across the road.
But during the summer of 2021, BHA's tenants were told they were being evicted - and work on the new Eildon development had stalled.
One family, with three children, has now left Edgar Road to take an alternative home 11 miles away in Duns.
If eviction notices, which have been lodged at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, against their neighbours are successful the remaining tenants will also be forced to leave the village.
BHA said that it had been working with structural engineers since 2018 to establish options for the Edgar Road properties.
In May 2021 board members were told that it would cost £128,000 per property to bring them up to the required standards, leading to a decision that the outlay was not justifiable.
An offer to move across the road to Eildon's properties was made to all tenants when the planned demolition was announced.
A BHA spokesperson said: "All remaining Edgar Road customers have secured a priority move to the newly constructed Eildon homes, when they are completed.
"It is unfortunate that there is a time lag between customers being required to vacate their existing homes due to safety concerns and the new build homes being completed. "
The association said they had all been offered alternative accommodation but some customers had chosen not to take it leaving it with "no choice" but to start legal proceedings.
Grace Donaldson is the caretaker, cook and cleaner at the local primary school.
The 67-year-old also runs the local foodbank, heads up the village's floral gateway committee, chairs the village hall committee and is secretary of the area's community council.
Ms Donaldson said: "I stand to lose everything as neither me or my husband drive.
"This has been our home for 25 years and I didn't want to move, but they were so determined to get us out that I agreed that we'd move across the road to the Eildon development.
"That's not happening now and they want to move us to the other side of Coldstream - 20 miles away."
John Purves bought his home on Edgar Road about 15 years ago.
Despite what he describes as pressure from BHA, he is refusing to sell his semi-detached property.
Mr Purves said: "The development across the road is falling apart and there is a growing threat to the houses that are already here.
"The heart of this village is being ripped out by these housing associations."
EHA confirmed that attempts earlier this year to restart its development - following the collapse of previous contractors - had failed due to the condition of the on-site timber frames.
It also said demolition was the likely way forward.
A spokesperson explained: "A report will be presented to our board in August setting out the estimated costs and risks associated with the options.
"One of these options will be removing all current structural elements above ground-level and retendering the works to complete the build from the slab up.
"At this stage we are unable to advise on further arrangements until our board meet in August."
More than 50 villagers last week attended a public meeting to agree plans for fighting the eviction notices.
Retired engineer Bruce Brown, who is secretary of Gordon and Westruther community council, said: "I feel there is a great injustice happening here.
"Just look at Grace (Donaldson) - she's the glue that holds this village together, and she could be forced to move away.
"And from everything we have seen, there are no issues with her house."
Since the start of the pandemic, Westruther's church and pub have both closed.
Ally Boyle, who is chair of the local primary's parent council, believes the school could be next.
She said: "The school is already in decline due to families moving because of the situation on Edgar Road, and neither Berwickshire or Eildon are offering homes for families to move into.
"It's heart-breaking to watch our neighbours being put through this.
"The stress they are going through is unbearable."
The Scottish government has confirmed that BHA has followed guidance provided by the Scottish Housing Regulator regarding high repair costs.
But Housing Minister Paul McLennan urged tenants and housing officials to continue talking.
He said: "I would encourage both BHA and its residents to continue in dialogue to come to a solution that is acceptable for all."