In pictures: Callant's Festival in Jedburgh
- Published
More than 200 riders took part in the latest of the summer celebrations in the Scottish Borders.
Will Wardrop took the lead role in proceedings on Friday for the Callant's Festival in Jedburgh.
It re-enacts a historic battle between England and Scotland - the 1575 Raid of Redeswire in the Cheviot Hills.
A number of south of Scotland towns and villages stage such events to mark their historic boundaries throughout the summer months.
