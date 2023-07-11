In pictures: Castle Douglas soap box derby
Thousands of people turned out in a south of Scotland town for the return of its soap box derby on Sunday.
The event in Castle Douglas was last staged in 2019 and saw a number of the improvised racing machines take part.
Organisers praised the "amazing efforts" from race teams, stalls, local businesses and "every single person" who supported them.
A field of 15 teams raced along King Street and ensured the second edition was a success.
