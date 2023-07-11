In pictures: Castle Douglas soap box derby

Soap box derbyLynne Smith Photography
Defending champions the Frothy Bike Company were among those taking part

Thousands of people turned out in a south of Scotland town for the return of its soap box derby on Sunday.

The event in Castle Douglas was last staged in 2019 and saw a number of the improvised racing machines take part.

Organisers praised the "amazing efforts" from race teams, stalls, local businesses and "every single person" who supported them.

A field of 15 teams raced along King Street and ensured the second edition was a success.

Lynne Smith Photography
A new, improved start ramp was used this year
Lynne Smith Photography
Vehicles of all shapes and sizes took part
Lynne Smith Photography
A range of obstacles lined the route
Lynne Smith Photography
Big crowds turned out to watch the racers take part
Lynne Smith Photography
The makeshift vehicles were tested to the full by the race
Lynne Smith Photography
Snoopy lost his kennel on the obstacle-laden course...
Lynne Smith Photography
...it was carried along the King Street route by another team member.
Lynne Smith Photography
A big team was required to ensure proceedings went without a hitch
Lynne Smith Photography
The action was fast and furious throughout the day
Lynne Smith Photography
Planning is already beginning for next year's event

All images are copyrighted.

