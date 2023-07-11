Dogs found roaming near Moffat are underweight and exhausted
Donations have been flooding in to help six dogs remaining from a pack found "roaming" near Moffat.
Four others were shot by a farmer in the area after they attacked his sheep on Sunday.
The surviving dogs were taken to kennels after being found "underweight" and "generally exhausted".
Lee Herron, of Lost Dogs Dumfries and Galloway, said donations had been coming in from far and wide to help with their recovery.
Police were called out on Sunday to reports of a pack of dogs in the road near Moffat.
It is thought they were abandoned as no-one has come forward to claim them.
Four of them were subsequently shot but Ms Herron was among those called out to try to help the others.
"By the time we got there on Sunday morning, the dogs were actually pretty exhausted," she said.
"They were relatively calm but very nervous, as they would be in these circumstances."
She said it was unusual for the pack to have split up but some of them had gone to the farm.
"The farmer himself had, I believe, tried everything possible to try and contain these dogs on his land before taking the action he did," she said.
Ms Herron praised the "community effort" to gather the dogs.
"People were bringing leads, people bringing food, they were blocking traffic off and they were calling in sightings," she said.
"None of it could have been done without everybody coming together.
"The local police, to be honest, were just incredible - the dedication and the time and patience they took to to try and help secure the dogs and get them off the road into safety for everybody's sake."
She said it had taken a few hours to bring the dogs - which were not in great condition - under control.
"The challenge was in the fact that because they were sticking together, if one was jumping and nervous, they were all jumping and nervous," she said.
A fundraiser has now been launched to help the rescue centre and donations have come in from Scotland and beyond.
"I think people have really felt quite emotionally attached to this story and just want to do something," said Ms Herron.
"It's been incredible, it's been really good, people have been amazing.
"In some ways, some good feels like it's come out of what's a pretty bad situation."