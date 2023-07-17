Dog rescued after 60m waterfall plunge near Moffat
A dog has been rescued after falling 60 metres (197ft) down a waterfall near Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway.
The owner raised the alarm when his Jack Russell fell down the Grey Mare's Tail about 14:45 on Sunday.
Police alerted Moffat Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) and 15 members of the volunteer-run team attended.
They spotted Louis in one of the lower pools and set up a rope system to carefully lower a colleague down the falls.
The dog was placed into an animal rescue bag and transported safely back to the car park where he was reunited with his owner.
Despite having plunged the full length of the waterfall, the dog appeared well apart from a slight limp.
A Moffat MRT spokesman said: "Louis was pulled out of the bottom of the waterfall alive and was very pleased to be reunited with his owner.
"Although they were not local to the area, the team provided them with details of a local vet they could contact to have Louis checked over after his ordeal.
"The owner did the right thing contacting the police so mountain rescue could ensure the search and rescue was carried out in the safest way possible. We wish Louis all the best in his recovery."
The waterfall is one of the highest in the UK and plunges 60 metres from Loch Skeen.