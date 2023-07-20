Search for man, 79, who went missing on walk in Newton Stewart
- Published
A search operation is being carried out in southern Scotland for a missing 79-year-old who has failed to return from his daily walk.
John McVean was last seen shortly after 14:00 on Wednesday at Ghyll Crescent in Newton Stewart.
Police said he was walking towards Old Minnigaff and would usually return at about 17:00.
Searches are being carried out in the area and the public has been asked to check any outbuildings.
Mr McVean is known to go for a lengthy daily walk starting from St Couans Place.
His walking route usually takes him through the Minnigaff, Cumloden, Glenamour and Machermore areas.
He has been described as about 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair and wears glasses.
He is thought to have been wearing a black cap, green waterproof jacket and blue jeans.
Insp Stewart McColm said: "It is out of character for John not to return home from his daily walk.
"He has now been missing overnight and we have a number of police and partner resources out conducting searches in the Newton Stewart and surrounding area.
"I'd ask any members of the public to report any sightings of John so we can understand his movements from being in the Ghyll Crescent area yesterday afternoon."
Residents in nearby areas have been asked to check outbuildings in case he has become disorientated and sought shelter.