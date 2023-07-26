Two-vehicle crash near Dumfries leaves four in hospital
- Published
Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a rural road in southern Scotland.
Emergency services were called out at about 09:10 to the accident involving an Audi and a BMW between Duncow and Kirkton, north of Dumfries.
A young male passenger in the Audi was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Glasgow in a serious condition.
The woman driving the Audi, her female child passenger and the man driving the BMW were taken to the Borders General.
All three are said to be in a stable condition.
The road was still closed late in the afternoon as inquiries continued into the cause of the crash.
