Man jailed for eight years for multiple rapes
- Published
A man who repeatedly raped a woman over a three-year period has been jailed for eight years.
Lewis Barrie committed offences against the victim between 2016 and 2019 in the Borders.
The 31-year-old, from Newtown St Boswells, had been convicted at trial of seven offences, including rape, sexual assault, assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.
He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
The court heard some of the rapes happened when the woman was asleep.
In a series of assaults Barrie, formerly of Glenburn Avenue, pushed her against a door and threw a dog at her when she was pregnant, with the animal hitting her on the stomach.
The court was told he also assaulted an eight-year-old boy who he threatened to throw down a flight of stairs.
'Abusive conduct'
Judge Lord Scott told Barrie the woman "now struggles to fall asleep because of what you used to do to her when she was asleep."
He added: "Taken together they reflect a serious, violent and abusive course of conduct."
Lord Scott said it was necessary to impose a custodial sentence on the first offender to punish him, to deter others from such behaviour and to protect the public.
He ordered that Barrie should be under supervision for a further two years.
Barrie is to be placed on the sex offenders register for an indeterminate period.