Woman dies after three-vehicle crash on A7 near Ashkirk
A woman has died in hospital following a three-vehicle crash on A7 in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday.
The 64-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger and a Nissan Juke near the Ashkirk junction.
She was taken to Borders General Hospital in Melrose, where she later died.
A 65-year-old male passenger of the Astra was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
The 71-year-old female driver of the Nissan was airlifted to the same hospital. Her condition has been described as critical but stable.
The 30-year-old male driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
Emergency services were alerted at 15:45 on Tuesday and the road at the crash site was closed for several hours to allow for a police investigation.
Police Scotland has appealed for information.
Insp James Henry said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.
"I would ask any road users who were on the A7 near Ashkirk who may have seen any of the vehicles or the crash to contact us with any information they may have.
"If anyone has dash cam equipment and was in the area, please check you footage for any images which could assist us in our investigation."