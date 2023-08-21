Jobs lost as Border Steelwork Structures enters administration
A cross-border construction firm has gone into administration with the immediate loss of 43 jobs.
Border Steelwork Structures - which was founded in 1978 - has offices in Annan and Carlisle.
Michelle Elliot and Simon Carvill-Biggs, partners with FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators.
They said unsustainable financial and cash-flow issues due to a downturn in contracts and rising operational costs had led to the situation.
The company has ceased trading and the joint administrators will now market the business and assets for sale which includes plant, machinery and a workshop in Annan.
'Only option'
The majority of the workers involved are employed at its Carlisle base.
Ms Elliot said: "Border Steelwork Structures is a long-established and highly regarded supplier of steel-framed buildings for a wide range of sectors and industries.
"Unfortunately, the business has been severely affected by a dramatic downturn in contracts and income and despite the best efforts of the directors to effect a turnaround, administration was the only option.
"We will now focus on providing every possible support to the staff for claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and accessing support agencies and would ask interested parties to contact us promptly."