New Dumfries secondary school project gets the green light
- Published
Plans for a new multi-million pound secondary school in Dumfries have been approved despite concerns about the location of its sports pitch.
It clears the way for work to start on the £48m Dumfries High School project later this year.
A number of objections had been received due to plans to move a 3G pitch close to residential properties.
However, planning committee councillors decided it could go ahead with the current building at its "end of life".
It will be demolished and replaced with a new school planned for completion by the summer of 2025.
A report to councillors highlighted 20 objections to the project about a range of issues - many of them to do with the relocation of a sports pitch.
They said there could be noise and light pollution for nearby properties.
The planning committee agreed the project could proceed but with a string of conditions attached.
These include the provision of lighting and noise management plans for the sports pitch area.