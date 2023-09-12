Cracked Raac panel work brought forward at school
Work to support cracked reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) panels at a south of Scotland school has been brought forward.
A survey found issues in parts of the building at Laurieknowe Primary in Dumfries.
Extra support was planned to be put in place over a "small area" of the school in the October break.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said work would now begin on Wednesday after it secured contractors ahead of schedule.
The local authority said it would take place during school hours and would not affect the operation of the primary.
It is one of four schools identified with Raac panels in the region.
Work will begin at Carrutherstown Primary during the October break while inspections at Gatehouse Primary have confirmed it is safe for pupils and staff.
The panels have also been found at Dumfries Academy.
The council said it had no plans to close any of the affected schools while work takes place.
It said it was regularly updating parents, carers and staff at each affected site and that all of its actions were being guided by advice from its structural engineers.
Survey work is ongoing at other council buildings to identify any further properties with the panels fitted.
