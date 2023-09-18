In pictures: Stranraer Oyster Festival
Thousands of people turned out to take part in a celebration of the native oysters of Loch Ryan at the weekend.
A programme, including demonstrations from celebrity chefs Michael Caines, Julie Lin, Tony Singh and Felicity Cloake, ran until Sunday evening.
The Stranraer Oyster Festival was first held in 2017 but has been cancelled on a couple of occasions due to Covid.
However, the community-led event has proved a hit since it returned to action last year.
