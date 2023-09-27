Storm Agnes: Flood and travel warnings across parts of Scotland
Flooding and travel warnings are in place as Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season, reaches Scotland.
A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for high winds covers most of the country from 12:00 to 07:00 on Thursday.
Two heavy rain alerts - covering Dumfries and Galloway and a strip from the west coast up to Aberdeen - runs from 15:00 until 03:00 on Thursday.
Gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) are expected in hills and coastal areas.
The storm was named after a deep area of low pressure developed in the Atlantic, enhanced by some energy from ex-tropical storm Ophelia which hit the north-east coast of the US over the weekend.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has put eight flood alerts in place.
They cover Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Tayside and West Central Scotland.
The Met Office said the strongest winds were expected to hit south west Scotland.
Potential disruption
It said that could cause damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption to road, rail and ferry services.
Traffic Scotland said there was the risk of strong crosswinds, increased journey times and high-sided vehicles being blown over.
Police in Dumfries and Galloway advised drivers to plan ahead and ensure they had sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food, water and a charged mobile in case of any delays.
Network Rail warned of potential disruption and said services could be altered or train speed limits introduced.
It advised customers to check before they travel.
Calmac Ferries also advised anyone using its services to check its status page for updates.