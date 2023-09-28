Limited reopening of Stranraer birthing centre considered
A limited reopening of a birthing centre in a south west Scotland hospital is being considered.
The move was recommended after an independent review of provision for Wigtownshire in Dumfries and Galloway.
A birthing centre in Stranraer closed five years ago leaving expectant mothers having to travel to Dumfries about 70 miles away.
Consultation is now planned on whether or not to reopen the site for "low risk" pregnancies.
The issue dates back to early 2018 when staff sickness was blamed for the problems at the Galloway Community Hospital.
It meant women could no longer give birth in Stranraer and would have to travel to Dumfries Infirmary instead.
An independent review found in favour of a limited return of birthing services. Dumfries and Galloway's Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) now plans to consult on that move.
The other option would be for the centre to remain shut and for a home birth service for "low risk" pregnancies to continue being provided in the area.
DGHSCP stressed that neither of its options would see birthing facilities provided to all expectant mothers in the area.
Chairman of its integrated joint board Andy McFarlane said: "As a board, we have recognised strong feelings on this issue, particularly around the current travelling required for many births, and a local desire to establish a way forward."
It is hoped consultation can start quickly and he stressed the board did not have a "preferred outcome".
One mother affected by the situation, Claire Fleming, estimated she had travelled about 7,500 miles to get maternity care.
She said she thought that the limited return of birthing services was the only credible option.
"I think the only thing that would truly show that NHS Dumfries and Galloway had any regard for the women of Wigtownshire would be a reopening of some kind," she said.
"I don't think they have any choice as it is clear from the stories we've heard from women here in Wigtownshire how dangerous the current system is.
"I know a full reopening is unlikely but I really hope this review has highlighted to NHS Dumfries and Galloway just how serious it is and that they act now to implement changes before something catastrophic happens.
"They seemed to ignore the information given to them by the women who use the service so hopefully they will listen to the review from their peers."