Man charged with murder after death at Dundee flat
- 23 April 2011
A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of another man at a flat in Dundee.
The 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries at the flat in Elders Court at about 1920 BST on Friday, following a disturbance.
Paramedics could not save him and he died at the scene.
The 28-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Tayside Police said it had a "high-profile" presence in the area.