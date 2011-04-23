A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of another man at a flat in Dundee.

The 44-year-old man was found with serious injuries at the flat in Elders Court at about 1920 BST on Friday, following a disturbance.

Paramedics could not save him and he died at the scene.

The 28-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Tayside Police said it had a "high-profile" presence in the area.