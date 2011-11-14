A seven-year-old girl and a man are in hospital after being hit by a police car in Dundee.

Tayside Police said the marked Ford Focus car had hit the pair as they walked down Douglas Road at about 23:25 on Sunday.

The girl suffered a facial injury and the man sustained cracked ribs and a fractured fibula.

Both of them were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The two officers in the car were uninjured.

The police car was not responding to an emergency call at the time.

A force spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full set of circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing."

He urged anyone with information to contact the force.