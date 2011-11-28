Police probe Carron Valley Reservoir body find
The death of a man whose body was found on a forestry track near a reservoir is being treated as suspicious.
Detectives said the body was discovered on Sunday at the north end of the Carron Valley Reservoir, near Fintry in Stirling.
It was about half a mile along a track off the B818, in an area popular with walkers and cyclists.
The man's name will not be released until a formal identification has been carried out.
Det Ch Insp Willie Cravens, from Central Scotland Police, said: "Our inquiries are at a very early stage and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this."
The force has appealed to anyone with information about the man's death to contact them.
