Image caption The incident took place in the centre of Arbroath on Saturday night

Police have appealed for mobile phone footage after a disturbance outside a bar in Arbroath on Saturday night.

Tayside Police are interested in images of a group of men who were near the West Port Bar in Keptie Street at about 19:00 on Saturday.

The disturbance was followed by an incident involving a silver BMW motorcar, which then left the scene.

Officers asked anyone who was in the bar's beer garden and filmed what was going on to contact the police.

A spokesman said it was also thought several taxi drivers were at a nearby rank and may have information relevant to the inquiry.