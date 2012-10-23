A woman who died after her car crashed into an articulated lorry parked in a layby on the A9 north of Dunkeld has been named by police.

Tayside Police said 29-year-old Fiona Martin, from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, died after her Honda Civic crashed at about 15:30 on Saturday .

Ms Martin's family said she would be "greatly missed".

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.