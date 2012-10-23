A9 layby crash death woman named as Fiona Martin
23 October 2012
A woman who died after her car crashed into an articulated lorry parked in a layby on the A9 north of Dunkeld has been named by police.
Tayside Police said 29-year-old Fiona Martin, from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, died after her Honda Civic crashed at about 15:30 on Saturday .
Ms Martin's family said she would be "greatly missed".
Officers have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.