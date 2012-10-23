Tayside and Central Scotland

A9 layby crash death woman named as Fiona Martin

  • 23 October 2012

A woman who died after her car crashed into an articulated lorry parked in a layby on the A9 north of Dunkeld has been named by police.

Tayside Police said 29-year-old Fiona Martin, from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, died after her Honda Civic crashed at about 15:30 on Saturday .

Ms Martin's family said she would be "greatly missed".

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites